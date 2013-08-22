ThyssenKrupp in talks with hedge funds for cap hike-sources

FRANKFURT Aug 22 German conglomerate ThyssenKrupp is in talks with hedge funds to secure backing for a planned capital increase, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

One of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the negotiations are confidential, said the talks were at an advanced stage.

Earlier on Thursday, German monthly Manager Magazin cited company sources as saying that several hedge funds were interested in participating in a capital increase.

A spokesman for the company declined to comment and pointed to comments from company managers saying that a capital increase could not be ruled out.