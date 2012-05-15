ThyssenKrupp may sell Brazil, Alabama steel mills

FRANKFURT May 15 ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker, may sell mills with a total book value of 7 billion euros ($9 billion) in Rio de Janeiro and the U.S. state of Alabama, throwing in the towel after cost overruns and delays at the plants.

Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger said on Tuesday the management board had decided to examine all strategic options for the two mills, including a partnership or a sale.

He added that ThyssenKrupp intends to offer its Brazilian plant to partner Vale and will also speak with possible buyers in Asia.

The company does not intend to sell its European steel business, Hiesinger said.

The ramp-up of the mills in Brazil and the United States will continue nonetheless, he said.