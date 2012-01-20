UPDATE 2-ThyssenKrupp signals no quick exit from Americas

* Says Steel Americas continues to make losses

* Sees marked decline in Q1 earnings

* Materials Division Q1 earnings, volumes seen down

* Technologies earnings seen positive in Q1

* Shares fall 0.5 pct

By Marilyn Gerlach

BOCHUM, Germany, Jan 20 ThyssenKrupp warned shareholders it would take time to turn around its loss-making Steel Americas arm, with improvements expected only later this year, but signalled it was not planning a sale or quick exit from the beleaguered unit.

Facing shareholders on Friday for the first time since unexpectedly high cost overruns in the Americas unit pushed the company to a loss last year, Germany's largest steelmaker also said lower global demand and prices would contribute to a marked decline in group first quarter operating profit.

Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger said Steel Americas, the unit running Thyssen's plants in Brazil and the U.S. state of Alabama, would again be in the red in the first quarter and would post "significantly negative earnings" for the year.

But, speaking at the company's annual shareholder meeting, he said the company expected improvements and was convinced the Americas market offered "great prospects".

"Despite the current difficulties we remain convinced ... we will be able to differentiate ourselves successfully from the competition there as in Europe," said Hiesinger, who took the reins a year ago and is leading a radical streamlining effort.

"But the only way to leverage this potential is to successfully complete the commercial ramp-up of our plants in Brazil and the USA and optimize our costs there."

His comments came a day after German magazine Manager Magazin, citing company sources, reported Thyssen was considering selling the Brazilian and U.S. mills, worth some $12 billion.

Analysts had cast doubt on the logic of a speedy sale, given a relatively fragile economic environment and the fact the assets have yet to deliver their full potential.

Thyssen, which has been criticised for its foray into the Americas in an effort to compete with industry behemoths like ArcelorMittal, defended the project and former boss Ekkehard Schulz, who stepped down last month.

Chairman Gerhard Cromme said some statements on the progress of Steel Americas had been "too optimistic" but said Thyssen had been right to pursue the project, even after risks emerged in 2009.

"It would have been more costly to abandon the project than to continue it," Cromme told shareholders.

Schulz, a former chief executive who had been tipped to replace Cromme until his abrupt departure last month, said in an interview with daily Handelsblatt on Friday that he should gave acted sooner, blaming aides who "sugar-coated" the situation.

Schulz, who said he would attend Friday's AGM, said costs were exceeded by 1.7 billion euros ($2.2 billion), more than half the planned budget, due to faulty construction of the coking plant by a Chinese contractor and the insolvency of the company that was to build the blast furnace.

TOUGH Q1

ThyssenKrupp, which is expected to detail its first quarter earnings next month, said the first three months of its fiscal year would be hit not only by Steel Americas but also by a slowing global economy that dented demand and weighed on prices.

The year, however, would see some improvements, as charges at Steel Americas decrease in the second half and costs ease.

Thyssen's shares, which have tumbled since hitting post-crisis highs last summer, were trading down 0.5 percent at 20.85 euros around 1148 GMT, slightly underperfoming the broader market.

Hiesinger said Thyssen's core Materials division, which bundles the steel activities in Europe and America as well as the trading arm, had a difficult start to the first quarter.

Technologies -- which makes submarines, industrial plants, elevators and automotive components - contributed positively to group earnings. The division is a key component of Thyssen's strategy of growing outside steel to insulate itself against the full impact of the economic cycle.