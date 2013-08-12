CORRECTED-Steel Americas cloud hangs over Germany's ThyssenKrupp

(Clarifies in 16th par that Schulz and Cromme resigned from
supervisory board)
* CEO Hiesinger under pressure to seal Steel Americas sale
* Share sale needed to shore up ThyssenKrupp balance sheet
* Legacy problems haunt company, delay shift away from steel
By Maria Sheahan
FRANKFURT, Aug 11 Pressure is growing on
ThyssenKrupp to shore up its strained balance sheet by
raising new capital as talks on selling its loss-making steel
mills in the Americas drag on.
Once a symbol of German industrial prowess, ThyssenKrupp has
been trying for more than year to offload the mills in Brazil
and the U.S. state of Alabama, together known as Steel Americas.
With quarterly results due this week, no agreement appears
in sight despite its aim for a deal by the end of September. The
longer talks last, the more the benefit of any proceeds is eaten
up by losses at Steel Americas. These were over half a billion
euros in the first half of ThyssenKrupp's financial year alone.
ThyssenKrupp has emphasised it still has 8 billion euros of
cash and undrawn credit lines, but analysts say Tuesday's third
quarter results could show it is now in breach of some loan
covenants, further shrinking the funds available to it.
At the end of March, the firm had 5.3 billion euros of net
debt and its equity has been shrinking, prompting Moody's to cut
its credit rating to "junk" status earlier this year.
Brazil's Cia. Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) is seen as the most
likely buyer of Steel Americas but price is a sticking point.
Analysts estimate it may sell for as little as 2.3 billion
euros, much less than the book value of 3.4 billion.
Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger is likely to be grilled
both on the Steel Americas sale and the company's finances
during a conference call with analysts on Tuesday evening.
He faces a dilemma. Until the steel mills are sold, the
company will struggle to persuade investors to participate in a
capital increase that is expected to total between 750 million
and 1 billion euros.
"Sooner or later, a bigger rights issue is likely to be
tabled," said Joerg Schneider, a fund manager at Union
Investment.
For the quarter, ThyssenKrupp is expected to report a 46
percent drop in net profit to 58.5 million euros.
PATRIARCH
The recent death of Berthold Beitz, patriarch of the Krupp
Foundation - ThyssenKrupp's biggest shareholder - should give
Hiesinger a freer hand in strategic decisions.
But it has also added to the uncertainty as the Foundation
does not have the means to participate in a large capital
increase on its own. Should it stand by the wayside when the
company sells new shares, its 25.3 percent stake would be
diluted and it would lose its blocking minority in the company.
That in turn would raise expectations of a breakup of the
firm, something politicians in German industrial regions where
ThyssenKrupp is a major employer want to avoid at all costs.
The favoured solution involves RAG, a German state-owned
trust that controls chemicals maker Evonik. It is
expected to buy shares itself or lend money to the Krupp
Foundation to preserve the blocking minority. But first,
Hiesinger must seal the Steel Americas deal.
ThyssenKrupp began building the Brazilian mill about seven
years ago, aiming for low-cost production in Latin America's
biggest economy. However, wage inflation, rising iron ore costs
and appreciation of the Brazilian currency made output much more
expensive than expected, just as U.S. steel demand shrank.
ThyssenKrupp has sunk roughly 12 billion euros ($16 billion)
into Steel Americas. The disaster resulted in former Chief
Executive Ekkehard Schulz's resignation from the supervisory
board followed by that of supervisory board chairman Gerhard
Cromme this year.
Hiesinger, who replaced Schulz in early 2011, is shifting
the company away from the volatile steel sector to higher-margin
businesses such as elevators and factory equipment. But his
efforts have been overshadowed by the crisis over Steel
Americas. ThyssenKrupp's shares have lost about 45 percent since
Hiesinger took over.
"Both the pending sale of Steel Americas and the potential
rights issue have been a big overhang for ThyssenKrupp's shares
for months," Nomura analyst Neil Sampat said. "Dealing with
these issues will take away a big part of investors'
uncertainty."
Talks having been going on for months, slowed by the fact
that Brazilian miner Vale, which owns 27 percent of
Brazilian mill CSA, needs to approve any deal and Brazilian
government agencies are also involved in negotiations.
COMPETITIVE DISADVANTAGE
Completing the sale is crucial to Hiesinger's strategy.
Steel Americas has sucked up time and money that could have been
invested in the capital goods businesses.
Marco Scherer, a fund manager at DWS, says the firm's two
most promising units - elevators and plant engineering - have
been neglected, allowing rivals to innovate, become more
efficient and win market share.
The elevator business is the world's fourth-biggest behind
OTIS, Schindler and Kone. It has annual sales of 5.7 billion
euros and is seen as a cash cow. But breakneck expansion has
left it with a cumbersome mix of brands and product lines.
Switzerland's Schindler is among the competitors trying to
take advantage. Earlier this year, it suspended its target for
an operating profit margin of 14 percent in order to build
factories, launch new products and spend more on market
research.
"It's not yet about a competitive advantage, but first about
eliminating the competitive disadvantage," Commerzbank analyst
Ingo-Martin Schachel said.
($1 = 0.7508 euros)
(Additional reporting by Natalia Drozdiak and Arno Schuetze;
Editing by Noah Barkin and David Stamp)