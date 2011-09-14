Luerssen bids for ThyssenKrupp ship yards - report

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 German family owned company
Luerssen has made a bid for all of ThyssenKrupp's (TKAG.DE)
shipbuilding unit Blohm + Voss, German daily Hamburger
Abendblatt reported on Wednesday, citing unspecified sources.
Officials at Luerssen, a maker of large Yachts and naval
vessels, and at ThyssenKrupp were not immediately available for
comment.
ThyssenKrupp, Germany's largest steelmaker, in July
scrapped a deal for Abu Dhabi MAR to buy Blohm + Voss, leaving
its plans to withdraw from civilian shipbuilding in disarray.
[ID:LDE76006S]
It said at the time it was in talks with another
prospective buyer for the civilian shipbuilding assets of Blohm
+ Voss. [ID:nWEB8083]
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Richard Chang)