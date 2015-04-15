REFILE-ThyssenKrupp to sell VDM to Lindsay Goldberg - Handelsblatt

UPDATE 6-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
(Refiles to add source in headline)
FRANKFURT, April 15 Germany's ThyssenKrupp has decided to sell its high-performance alloy unit VDM to private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg Vogel (LGV) for about 500 million euros ($530 million), German newspaper Handelsblatt reported.
Citing company sources, the daily paper said LGV beat out rival bidders Aperam and a consortium led by former steel executive Benedikt Niemeyer.
Both LGV, founded by former Thyssen executive Dieter Vogel and owned by New York-based Lindsay Goldberg, and ThyssenKrupp declined to comment on the report.
($1 = 0.9437 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze and Matthias Inverardi; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.
MOSCOW, May 20 Russia has sent a request to the World Trade Organisation asking to hold consultations over Ukraine's sanctions against Moscow, in place since 2014, Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies on Saturday.