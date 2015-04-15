ThyssenKrupp works council says VDM sale not concluded

UPDATE 1-Home Capital names new board member amid regulatory probe
May 5 Home Capital Group Inc named Alan Hibben to its board, replacing Gerald Soloway, who has been accused by regulators of making "materially misleading statements" to investors.
DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 15 ThyssenKrupp's talks to sell its struggling alloys unit VDM are not yet concluded, the head of its works council said, after a German paper reported it would be sold to Lindsay Goldberg Vogel.
Works council chief Wilhelm Segerath said on Wednesday talks were still ongoing about jobs and workplace guarantees for VDM staff. VDM's employee representatives must agree for a sale to take place. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Senior Housing Properties Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.