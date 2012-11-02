版本:
2012年 11月 2日

ThyssenKrupp wins plant order exceeding 1 bln euros

FRANKFURT Nov 2 German steel and technology group ThyssenKrupp won an order from CF Industries Holdings worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.29 billion) to build two fertiliser plants in the United States.

The two plants - one in Port Neal, Iowa and one in Donaldsonville, Louisiana - will help reduce the dependence of the United States on fertiliser imports from the Middle East and North Africa by using North American gas reserves, Thyssen said on Friday.

