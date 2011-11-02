Thyssen sounds out pvt equity on stainless -sources

FRANKFURT Nov 2 Germany's biggest steelmaker
ThyssenKrupp AG invited private equity buyers to a
roadshow about a sale of its stainless business, two sources
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Among those private equity players invited were Apollo
, Blackstone and KKR , one of the
people said, adding talks were at a very early stage.
Apollo, Blackstone and KKR were not immediately available
for comment.
ThyssenKrupp said in May it would explore a sale or
floatation of its stainless steel business, Europe's market
leader. It said the stainless divestment would take at least 12
to 18 months.
ThyssenKrupp's stainless division had annual revenues of
around 6 billion euros ($8.2 billion).
ThyssenKrupp declined to comment on whether a roadshow had
taken place and reiterated that all options are still open.
Citigroup , Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Rothschild
were mandated to explore options which include a
spin-off, IPO or an outright sale.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Edward Taylor; Additional
reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff)