Thyssenkrupp sees Brexit vote neutral for steel merger chances

FRANKFURT Aug 11 Britain's vote to leave the
European Union does not change the likelihood of Thyssenkrupp
and Tata merging their steel operations,
Thyssenkrupp's finance chief said.
"Brexit is something that definitely affects us on the
timeline... for the discussion, it's actually neutral," Guido
Kerkhoff told reporters on a conference call after Thyssenkrupp
reported third-quarter results on Thursday.
Germany's Thyssenkrupp and India's Tata Steel confirmed last
month they were in talks about a consolidation of beleaguered
European steel mills that are hit by overcapacity, weak demand
and cheap imports.
Kerkhoff said he could not predict how long the talks with
Tata might take. "Sometimes one has to live with uncertainty,"
he said.
