UPDATE 1-ThyssenKrupp posts loss on Steel Americas writedown

* Cuts book value of Steel Americas to 3.4 bln euros

* Q2 net loss 656 mln euros vs poll avg 25.5 mln profit

* Q2 adj EBIT 241 mln euros vs Reuters poll avg 200 mln

* Cuts sales outlook, affirms operating profit target

FRANKFURT, May 15 German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp took another writedown on its Steel Americas business, which it has been trying to sell, causing an unexpected quarterly loss.

ThyssenKrupp posted a net loss of 656 million euros ($851 million) for the fiscal second quarter through the end of March as it cut the book value of Steel Americas to 3.4 billion euros from 3.9 billion, it said on Wednesday.

Analysts had on average expected a swing to a profit of 25.5 million euros. The writedown also pushed the company's debt load back up to 5.3 billion euros, from 5.2 billion at the end of December.

ThyssenKrupp has said the planned sale of Steel Americas, which comprises two mills in Brazil and Alabama, will help reduce debt. It said on Tuesday the sale was going according to plan, adding it aimed to agree a deal promptly.

It put the business up for sale last year, throwing in the towel after sinking billions of euros into the project over recent years.

It already cut its book value from 7 billion euros late last year, causing a 4.7 billion euro annual loss for the year and forcing ThyssenKrupp to pay no dividend for the first time since the 1999 merger of Thyssen and Krupp.

ThyssenKrupp reported adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) down by a third in the second quarter at 241 million euros, above consensus of 200 million.

The company said it still expects adjusted EBIT from continuing businesses to come to about 1 billion euros in its fiscal year ending in September but warned that it now saw sales declining year-on-year.

It previously said sales would remain about flat at 40 billion euros this year.