ThyssenKrupp cuts Steel Americas value to 3.4 bln euros

FRANKFURT May 15 German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp has written down the book value of its Steel Americas business, which it has been trying to sell, to 3.4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) from 3.9 billion, it said in a presentation published on Wednesday.

The company earlier reported an unexpected quarterly loss due to the writedown.
