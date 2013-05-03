ThyssenKrupp aims for quick deal on Steel Americas

DUESSELDORF, Germany May 3 German steel group
ThyssenKrupp aims to reach a deal on the sale of its
loss-making Steel Americas business in the near future, a
company spokesman said on Friday.
The group is currently in "intensive negotiations", he said.
Talks include Brazilian mining group Vale - which
owns a stake in the Brazilian steel plant that ThyssenKrupp
seeks to divest - as well as with Brazil's state-run development
bank BNDES and Brazilian government agencies, he added.
Earlier this month, a source familiar with the subject told
Reuters that Brazilian steelmaker CSN, has
resubmitted a bid and that Vale and BNDES have been involved in
the negotiations.
Sources have said in the past that CSN has offered $3.8
billion for ThyssenKrupp's Steel Americas, which comprises a
slab processing plant in the U.S. state of Alabama and a
73-percent stake in Brazilian slab-making mill CSA.