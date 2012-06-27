UPDATE 1-Thyssen hires banks to weigh Americas unit options

* ThyssenKrupp appoints Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley
* Options are sale, joint venture
FRANKFURT, June 27 ThyssenKrupp,
Germany's biggest steelmaker, said on Wednesday it hired Goldman
Sachs and Morgan Stanley to examine strategic
options for its loss-making steel plants in North America.
"This may involve a partnership or sale to a best owner
whose strategy can better utilize the outstanding quality and
fundamental competitiveness of the plants," ThyssenKrupp said on
Wednesday.
ThyssenKrupp announced its intention to put on the block its
73-percent stake in CSA, the Brazilian slab-making unit in which
local miner Vale owns the remaining shares, and its
brand-new U.S. flat-rolled carbon steel mill in Alabama in
mid-May after years of struggling with delays and cost overruns.
ThyssenKrupp has invested a total of 12 billion euros ($15
billion) in two mills in Brazil and North America, and said
their book value stood at 7 billion euros.
ThyssenKrupp, which also makes ships, automotive components
and elevators, wants to dispose its assets in North America
amidst dismal market conditions combined with despair about the
euro-zone's mounting debt crisis.