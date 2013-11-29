版本:
ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel to buy Thyssen U.S. plant for $1.55 bln

FRANKFURT Nov 29 Arcelormittal and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp agreed to buy ThyssenKrupp's steel plant in the United States for $1.55 billion, ArcelorMittal said late on Friday.

The transaction will be financed through a combination of equity and debt at the joint venture level and will yield $60 million of annual savings, it said.

The deal includes a six-year agreement to purchase 2 million tonnes of steel slab per year from ThyssenKrupp's CSA steel mill in Brazil.
