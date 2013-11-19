UPDATE 1-ThyssenKrupp postpones results as deal on U.S. plant nears

* ThyssenKrupp says in exclusive talks to sell its U.S.
plant
* Pushes back results to Dec. 2 from Nov. 21
* Says talks include slab supply contract for CSA
* ThyssenKrupp open as to whether talks will lead to a deal
FRANKFURT, Nov 19 German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp
pushed back the publication of its annual financial
results as talks to sell a steel plant in the United States
entered the home stretch.
"ThyssenKrupp is in exclusive negotiations on the potential
sale of the U.S. steel plant in Calvert, Alabama," the company
said late on Tuesday, adding it was postponing publication of
its earnings to Dec. 2 from Nov. 21.
ThyssenKrupp has been trying for more than a year and a half
to find a buyer for its Steel Americas business - comprised of
the plant in Calvert and a steel mill in Brazil - which has
caused losses and sapped capital at Germany's biggest steelmaker
for the past few years.
Brazil's Cia Siderurgica Nacional SA (CSN) has
been seen as the most likely buyer of both Steel Americas mills,
but price and ThyssenKrupp's future involvement have been seen
as sticking points.
A source familiar with the situation told Reuters in
September that ThyssenKrupp could give up trying to sell the
plant in Brazil, having made no progress in sales negotiations
with CSN.
Meanwhile, ArcelorMittal earlier this month said
it was still interested in the Calvert plant.
Analysts have said a partial sale if Steel Americas would
still be better than no sale at all, though it would be a
disappointment if the plant in Brazil, known as CSA - 73 percent
owned by ThyssenKrupp while the rest is held by Brazil-based
iron ore miner Vale SA - remains on ThyssenKrupp's
books.
The book value of Steel Americas as a whole has shrunk to
3.3 billion euros ($4.5 billion) from more than 7 billion euros,
with analysts estimating Calvert accounts for about 45 percent.
That means that a sale of just the U.S. plant could bring in
proceeds of around $1.5 billion to $2 billion and result in a
further writedown on the value of Steel Americas, analysts have
said.
Earlier on Tuesday, two bankers familiar with the matter
told Reuters that ThyssenKrupp was stepping up preparations for
a capital hike in a bid to shore up its strained balance sheet.
ThyssenKrupp said on Tuesday its talks to sell the Calvert
plant also included a long-term contract for CSA, "a solution
that would secure the value of the Brazilian steel mill."
"Whether the transaction will be brought to a successful
conclusion is still open at present," it said, without saying
with whom it was negotiating.