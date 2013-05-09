版本:
TIAA-CREF names Robert Leary head of asset management

May 9 TIAA-CREF on Thursday named Robert Leary head of asset management. Leary was most recently president of ING U.S. Inc.

Based in New York, TIAA-CREF has $520 billion in assets under management. It provides retirement services to universities, hospitals and other nonprofit organizations.

