Wall St vet Garnick joins TIAA as chief income strategist

Asian investors see Trump stimulus sweet spot amid protectionism, inflation fears
* Investors in Asia bet on boost from U.S. infrastructure spending
March 17 Longtime Wall Street strategist Diane Garnick has joined TIAA as chief income strategist, according to an email from Garnick earlier this week.
She will be responsible for strategy and development for TIAA's income solutions. TIAA, which stands for Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association, is a leading retirement provider for people in the education, not-for-profit, healthcare and government fields. It collectively manages $854 billion in assets.
Garnick was previously chief investment strategist at Invesco and State Street Global Advisors and founder and chief executive officer of asset management firm Clear Alternatives, which is now closed. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Investors in Asia bet on boost from U.S. infrastructure spending
BEIJING, Jan 19 BYD Co Ltd plans to sell electric passenger cars in the United States in about two to three years, an executive said on Thursday, as it races to be the first Chinese automaker to sell cars to American drivers.
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 19 This past November, Nasdaq Inc hired a helicopter to film Manhattan's skyline using Snapchat's new video-camera sunglasses and sent the aerial footage to its social media followers.