TIAA-CREF gets OK to keep anti-Israel proposal from proxy

May 30 The College Retirement Equities Fund can
ignore a controversial customer proposal calling for it to end
investments in companies that support "Israel's occupation," the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has ruled.
In a May 10 letter and a follow-up reconsideration letter,
the SEC said it would take "no action" against CREF for
declining to put the proposal in its proxy documents because it
approved a move by CREF to bypass a similar proposal two years
ago.
CREF successfully argued in 2011 to the SEC that an advisory
vote on its human rights and social policies was unnecessary
because it was already addressing the issues. The firm is the
SEC-registered investment unit of TIAA-CREF, which oversees some
$520 billion in retirement plans, annuities, life insurance and
other products for 3.9 million teachers and employees of
nonprofit companies.
The author of the disinvestment proposal, Steve Tamari, an
assistant history professor at Southern Illinois University's
Edwardsville campus, did not return calls seeking comment.
In an earlier letter to the SEC's division of investment
management, he had argued that there were "vast" differences
between the new and older proposals, including no mention of
lands Israel is allegedly occupying and no specific deadlines
for divestment in the current one.
While requests by corporations to exclude shareholder
proposals from their proxy voting materials are relatively
common, they are less so for nonpublic fund companies.
Deborah Skeens, the SEC lawyer who signed the no-action
letter, declined to comment on whether similar proposals have
been made at other financial services companies.
A spokesman at TIAA-CREF, which is holding its annual
meeting on July 16, declined comment on the no-action letter.
CREF has also received approval to omit a participant
proposal calling for its Social Choice fund to divest
investments in all health insurance companies, the spokesman
said. There are no participant proposals that will be included
in the company's soon-to-be submitted proxy, he added.
Tamari submitted the proposal on behalf of a group called
WeDivest that is primarily composed of academics.
In a press release on April 24, selected faculty members of
Barnard College and Columbia University said that though
TIAA-CREF "prides itself on socially responsible investment" it
invests in five companies that "actively engaged in supporting
human rights abuses" by Israel.