公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五

Tibco reports higher quarterly results

Sept 20 Business software maker Tibco Software reported a rise in quarterly sales on higher license revenue.

Net income rose to $26.1 million, or 15 cents per share, in the third quarter from $23.5 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Third-quarter revenue rose to $255 million from $229 million a year earlier.

