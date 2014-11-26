Tibco merger vote can proceed despite $100 million error -judge

Nov 26 Tibco Software Inc can proceed
with a shareholder vote next week on its proposed $4.2 billion
buyout by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners, despite an
erroneous share count that initially overvalued the deal by $100
million, a Delaware judge said.
Delaware Chancellor Andre Bouchard on Tuesday ruled that a
shareholder seeking a preliminary injunction had failed to
establish that Tibco and Vista agreed the merger would be
consummated for an overall amount rather than at a price per
share.
The plaintiff, stockholder Paul Hudelson, sued to stop the
vote until after a trial on his claim that the per-share price
should be $24.58 rather than $24.00.
While Bouchard called aspects of the sales process "flawed,"
he allowed the Dec. 3 shareholder vote to go forward, saying the
plaintiff could later pursue damages later of up to $100
million.
Tibco announced Vista's buyout offer on Sept. 29
, implying the deal, at $24 per share, would
reflect an equity value of $4.24 billion. The deal, valued at
$4.3 billion, included the assumption of debt.
Days later, an employee at Goldman Sachs, which was
advising Tibco, said the aggregate value in a proposed proxy
statement did not "look right."
Tibco and Goldman eventually discovered a key document had
overstated the number of fully diluted shares, meaning the
implied equity consideration was $4.14 billion instead of $4.24
billion.
After the discovery, Tibco's board decided not to ask Vista
to modify the $24-per-share price.
Hudelson accused Tibco's board of breaching its fiduciary
duties, with help from Vista and Goldman.
Mark Lebovitch, Hudelson's lawyer, indicated the lawsuit
would move forward.
"We are confident that no court of equity would let Vista
and Goldman enjoy windfalls on account of a reckless share count
error while Tibco's shareholders needlessly suffer the loss of
$100 million of the value of their company," he said.
Representatives for Tibco, Vista and Goldman did not respond
to requests for comment.
Shares of Tibco were up 0.4 percent at $24.03 in afternoon
trading.
The case is In re Tibco Software Inc Stockholders
Litigation, Delaware Chancery court, No. 10319-CB.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)