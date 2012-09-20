版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日

BRIEF-TIBCO Software shares down 1.9 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK, Sept 20 TIBCO Software Inc : * Shares were down 1.9 percent after the bell following the release of its results.

