Vista Equity, Thoma Bravo vie for TIBCO Software-sources

NEW YORK, Sept 24 Vista Equity Partners and
Thoma Bravo LLC are among a small group of private equity firms
competing to buy TIBCO Software Inc, a business
software company with a market value of $3.1 billion, according
to people familiar with the matter.
The buyout interest in the Palo Alto, California-based
company increases the chances of it going private. Earlier this
month, TIBCO announced it was exploring strategic alternatives
with help from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
TIBCO is expected to review binding offers for the company
in the coming weeks, the people said this week. While TIBCO's
board is under pressure from activist investors to sell the
company, there is no certainty it will do so, the people added.
The price that private equity firms would offer TIBCO could
not be learned. The sources asked not to be identified because
details of the sale process are confidential. TIBCO, Vista
Equity and Thoma Bravo did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim, Greg Roumeliotis and Nadia Damouni
in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)