CORRECTED-Dalai Lama's Chinese website infecting visitors, expert warns

By Jim Finkle
BOSTON Aug 12 A prominent computer security
firm has warned that the Dalai Lama's Chinese-language website
has been compromised with malicious software that is infecting
computers of visitors with software that could be used for
spying on its visitors.
Kaspersky Lab researcher Kurt Baumgartner told Reuters that
he is advising web surfers to stay away from the
Chinese-language site of the Central Tibetan Administration's
site until the organization fixes the bug.
He said he believes the group behind the campaign was also
behind previous breaches on the site that have gone unreported
as well as attacks on websites belonging to groups that focus on
human rights in Asia.
Officials with the Office of Tibet in New York could not be
reached for comment. That office houses the Dalai Lama's
official representative to the United States.
Baumgartner said that the Chinese-language site of the
Central Tibetan Administration, which is the official organ of
the Dalai Lama's government in exile, has been under constant
attack from one group of hackers since 2011, though breaches
have been quietly identified and repaired before garnering
public attention.
"They have been trying repeatedly to find vulnerabilities in
the site," he said.
He said that it is safe to visit the group's English and
Tibetan sites.
He said he believes the same group of attackers has
repeatedly infected the site with malicious software that
automatically drops viruses on computers running Microsoft
Corp's Windows and Apple Inc's Mac operating
systems. They infect machines by exploiting security bugs in
Oracle Corp's Java software.
That gives them "back doors" into those computers. "This is
the initial foothold. From there they can download arbitrary
files and execute them on the system," Baumgartner said.
An Oracle spokeswoman had no immediate comment.
The Dalai Lama, Tibet's 78-year-old exiled spiritual leader,
fled China to India in 1959 after an abortive uprising against
Chinese rule.
Beijing considers the globetrotting monk and author a
violent separatist and Chinese state media routinely vilify him.
The Dalai Lama, who is based in India, says he is merely seeking
greater autonomy for his Himalayan homeland.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston. Additional reporting by
Paul Eckert in Washington; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)