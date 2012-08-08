Tidewater beats Street on higher activity outside N America

Aug 8 Tidewater Inc's quarterly results
beat market estimates on increased demand for its deepwater
vessels outside North America.
First-quarter net income rose to $32.9 million, or 65 cents
per share, from $24.6 million, or 48 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue increased 16 percent to $294.4 million. Revenue from
deepwater vessels increased 63 percent to $62.6 million in the
Sub-Saharan Africa and Europe.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 60 cents on
revenue of $292.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield
services company, last month reported quarterly results above
estimates, helped by higher revenue outside North America and
surging deepwater activity.
Shares of Tidewater, which provides offshore supply vessels
and marine support services to the offshore energy industry,
closed at $48.86 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.