Tiffany shares seen up after recent pullback-Barron's

July 8 Shares in American jewelry company Tiffany could rise following a recent pullback, Barron's wrote in its July 9 edition.

The target price for the luxury goods maker's shares is $63, according to analysts at Canaccord Genuity, the financial weekly said.

Tiffany stock closed at $53.45 on Friday, down from close to $70 in early May.

Canaccord Genuity said the stock's recent pullback has opened a window of opportunity in a company with significant global expansion opportunities, according to Barron's.