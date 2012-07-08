Tiffany shares seen up after recent pullback-Barron's

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
July 8 Shares in American jewelry company Tiffany could rise following a recent pullback, Barron's wrote in its July 9 edition.
The target price for the luxury goods maker's shares is $63, according to analysts at Canaccord Genuity, the financial weekly said.
Tiffany stock closed at $53.45 on Friday, down from close to $70 in early May.
Canaccord Genuity said the stock's recent pullback has opened a window of opportunity in a company with significant global expansion opportunities, according to Barron's.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.