公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 26日 星期二

BRIEF-Tiffany up 5.9 percent premarket after Q3 results, outlook

NEW YORK Nov 26 Tiffany & Co : * Up 5.9 percent to $85.75 in premarket after Q3 results, outlook

