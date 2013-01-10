版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 10日 星期四 20:42 BJT

BRIEF-Tiffany drops in premarket after December sales results, FY EPS outlook

NEW YORK Jan 10 Tiffany & Co : * Shares drop 8.7 percent to $57.75 in premarket after December sales results, FY EPS outlook

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐