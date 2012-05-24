Tiffany lowers forecasts, cites slowing economy

May 24 Tiffany lowered its fiscal-year sales and profit forecasts on Thursday, citing slowing economic growth in many countries and weakness in the jeweler's home market.

Tiffany now expects global net sales to be up 7 percent to 8 percent for the year, compared with its prior forecast of a 10 percent gain, and lowered its full-year profit outlook by 25 cents a share to a range of $3.70 to $3.80.

Sales increased 7.6 percent to $819.2 million in the first quarter ended April 30, while sales at stores open at least a year rose 4 percent. But sales at the company's famed Manhattan flagship store fell 4 percent.

The retailer reported net income of $81.5 million, or 64 cents per share, for the quarter, up slightly from $81.1 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.