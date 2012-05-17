版本:
Tiffany raises dividend 10 percent

May 17 Upscale jeweler Tiffany & Co raised its dividend for the 11th time in 10 years on Thursday.

The quarterly dividend will be increased by 10 percent to 32 cents per share from 29 cents.

Tiffany will report quarterly earnings next week, with analysts expecting a profit of 69 cents per share on revenues of $816.9 million. A year earlier it earned 67 cents a share.

