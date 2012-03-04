Tiffany shares may rise to $70-Barron's

BRIEF-NGEX reports 2016 results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 4 Shares of jeweller Tiffany and Co could rise as high as $70 as it brings out new products and expands marketing efforts, according to Barron's.
The March 5 edition of the weekly business paper cited an analyst's 12-month price target. Tiffany shares closed up 94 cents or 1.4 percent at $67.47 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
"If you look around the world, the environment is getting better for Tiffany," Brian Nagel, an Oppenheimer analyst was cited saying by Barron's.
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian job classifieds portal Seek Ltd said on Wednesday its profit rose 11 percent, as a booming jobs market in China offset weak results in Brazil, Mexico and elsewhere in Asia.
SANTIAGO, Feb 20 A government-mediated meeting between BHP Billiton and striking workers at its Escondida mine in Chile has failed, and workers will head back to their encampment without any future dialogue planned, a union spokesman told Reuters on Monday.