UPDATE 1-Tiffany in talks to buy designer Elsa Peretti's trademarks

May 23 High-end jeweler Tiffany & Co
said it is in talks with Italian jewelry artist Elsa Peretti to
buy her trademarks, which it currently licenses.
The 72-year-old designer recently expressed interest in
selling her intellectual property to the company and authorized
her advisers to start negotiations, Tiffany said in a filing
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company said it has made a firm offer for the
intellectual property to Peretti, but the parties have not yet
settled on the price.
Since 1974, Tiffany has been the sole licensee for the
intellectual property rights to make and sell products under
Peretti's trademarks.
Peretti's advisers have informed Tiffany that she may
consider terminating her exclusive license agreement with the
company if a deal is not completed.
The designer, known for understated and elegant designs that
are popular with many celebrities and film stars, currently
receives a royalty for the use of her brand. Her signature
products include teardrop necklaces and thumbprint vases.
The jewelry chain warned that failure to reach an agreement
with Peretti may hurt its operating results.
In 2009, 2010 and 2011, Peretti's designs accounted for 10
percent of the company's sales, New York-based Tiffany said.