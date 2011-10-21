Tiffany to expand in Eastern Europe with own store

Oct 21 Tiffany & Co (TIF.N) will open its first company-operated store in Eastern Europe next year with a location in Prague, setting the stage for further expansion in a region with a fast growing economy.

The store, to be located on the Czech capital's luxury strip, Parizska Street, is set to open next summer, the upscale jeweler said on Friday.

Tiffany has had a few independently run stores in Moscow for years. The company sells its jewelry to those stores on a wholesale basis but does not operate them.

The expansion could pave the way down the line for stores in other Eastern European capitals, including Warsaw and Budapest.

Tiffany, based in New York, has been expanding overseas aggressively in recent years, opening new stores in booming new markets such as Latin America and China.

In its most recent quarter, global net sales rose 25 percent. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)