Tiffany CEO Kowalski to retire, president Cumenal to take over

BRIEF-Hub International buys assets of City Insurance Services
* Hub International acquires the assets of California-based City Insurance Services
July 21 Tiffany & Co said its Chief Executive Michael Kowalski would retire and Frederic Cumenal, currently the jewelry maker's president, would succeed him.
Kowalski, 62, has been with Tiffany for over three decades. He became chief executive in 1999 and assumed the role of board chairman in 2003.
Tiffany, known for its blue boxes and its Fifth Avenue flagship store in Manhattan, said Cumenal would assume the role of CEO from April 1 next year.
May 1 Pembina Pipeline Corp said it would buy Veresen Inc in a deal valued at C$9.7 billion, including debt, creating a company that will hold oil and gas pipelines, terminal, storage and processing facilities.
* Mitsui Mining & Smelting is on track to a consolidated pretax profit of nearly 30 billion yen in the current fiscal year - Nikkei