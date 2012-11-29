Tiffany lowers full-year sales, profit forecast

BRIEF-Independent directors of Arconic board say convinced that Co has "right strategy"
* "Board has taken Elliott's criticisms very seriously", has engaged in thorough review of Arconic's businesses, strategy and performance
Nov 29 Tiffany & Co lowered its fiscal-year sales and profit on Thursday as it reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, blaming global economic conditions and poor sales of silver jewelry.
Tiffany now expects global net sales growth of between 5 percent and 6 percent, down one percentage point from its most recent forecast for the year ending in January.
It looks for a full-year profit of $3.20 to $3.40 per share, down from an earlier range of $3.55 to $3.70.
Global sales rose 3.8 percent to $852.7 million in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, while sales at stores open at least a year rose 1 percent. Analysts expected sales of $859.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Tiffany reported net income of $63.2 million, or 49 cents per share, for the quarter, compared with $89.7 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 2 Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Thursday on growing expectations of a March U.S. interest rate increase that could reduce the allure of high-yielding assets. Several Federal Reserve officials have stressed in recent days that a rate hike could come as soon as this month. Late on Wednesday, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said an improving global economy and a solid U.S. recovery mean a raise will be "appropriate soon."
* Members can now earn, redeem Aeroplan Miles on all car rentals in Canada, U.S., internationally with Avis Car Rental and Budget Car Rental