UPDATE 4-Tiffany sees China sparkle as diamond demand grows

By Phil Wahba and Adam Jourdan
Aug 27 Diamonds may be Tiffany & Co's
best friend as strong demand for the sparkling gems in China
helped lift the U.S. jeweler's global sales in the latest
quarter, leading it to raise its profit forecast for the year.
Diamonds have grown in popularity in China's 465 billion
yuan ($76 billion) jewelry sector as affluent Chinese
increasingly opt for diamond jewelry over gold as gifts for
special occasions. Diamonds accounted for 30 percent of the
sector this year, up from 25 percent in 2008, according to
research firm Euromonitor.
"Traditionally the whole wedding jewelry segment was
dominated by gold jewelry, but with Western influences the
younger generations are more open to a diamond culture," said
Mariana Kou, a Hong Kong-based investment analyst for CLSA.
There were fears this summer that luxury spending in China
might slow as the economy there weakened, but Tiffany is the
latest Western brand to report good sales there. Prada SpA
and Coach Inc recently posted big gains in the
world's fastest-growing market for luxury goods.
Sales at stores open at least a year in Asia, except for
Japan, rose 13 percent in the second quarter ended July 31, held
up largely by China. That helped make up for some disappointing
business in Tiffany's home market.
Tiffany could be set for an extra China sales boost with the
local premiere of glitzy U.S. film "The Great Gatsby" at the end
of August, analysts said.
Tiffany designed the jewelry for the film, which stars
Leonardo DiCaprio and Carey Mulligan, and the jeweler's official
page on China's Twitter-like Weibo microblog was packed with
film-related material on Wednesday.
"Having specially designed Tiffany jewels in the film is
like a sneak preview of the firm's work. Those cufflinks that
Leonardo (DiCaprio) is wearing are definitely worth a second
thought," one user said on Weibo.
QUIET IN AMERICA
But same-store sales were unchanged in the Americas, which
is still Tiffany's biggest market. This suggests the firm may
have faced the same summer pullback by U.S. shoppers that hit
sales at chains from Saks Inc to Target Corp.
"Business in the Americas is light," said Edward Jones
analyst Brian Yarbrough. Tiffany continues to struggle with
low-end jewelry sales, he added.
Tiffany executives told analysts on a conference call that
tourists' purchases had helped business tick up at the Fifth
Avenue flagship in New York, which generates about one-eighth of
sales. Elsewhere, though, there was still reason to be prudent,
they said.
"We are maintaining a cautious sales outlook for the
Americas until we see solid evidence of an upturn," Chief
Financial Officer Patrick McGuiness said.
Shares of Tiffany dipped 1 percent to $80.82 after it
reported the results.
An Ipsos poll conducted for Reuters earlier this month found
35 percent of Americans planned to spend less on jewelry in the
2013 holiday season, while only 5 percent expected to spend
more.
Tiffany said it still expected net sales worldwide to
increase by a mid-single-digit percentage rate for the year,
including the effect of the strong dollar.
The company has struggled to find the right mix of the
expensive jewelry for which it is known and the more-affordable
silver items, typically less than $500, that generate 25 percent
of sales and comprise its most profitable category.
Still, the pickup in business outside the Americas, where
Tiffany is focusing its expansion, reassured Wall Street that
the jeweler's growth prospects remain good, Yarbrough said.
Sales in Asia outside Japan now account for about 22 percent
of overall revenue, compared with 11 percent five years ago.
SALES MISS
The company, famed for its robin's egg blue boxes, said
global sales rose 4.4 percent to $925.9 million in the second
quarter, below the $941.4 million analysts were expecting,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales growth would have been 8 percent if not for the strong
U.S. dollar, which reduces the value of goods sold overseas.
Same-store sales climbed 5 percent, in line with estimates.
Excluding currency fluctuations, they were up 7 percent in
Europe and 8 percent in Japan.
Despite strong demand for high-end jewelry in Japan, overall
sales there fell 14 percent because of the weak yen.
Second-quarter net income rose to $106.8 million, or 83
cents per share, from $91.8 million, or 72 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Per-share profit beat the average Wall Street estimate by 9
cents, helped by lower pressure from diamond and gold costs.
Tiffany said price increases in some categories had not
deterred shoppers.
The company now expects a profit of $3.50 to $3.60 per share
for the full fiscal year, up 7 cents from its previous forecast
range.
Last year, Tiffany's shares came under attack after it
repeatedly lowered its forecasts.