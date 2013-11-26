Tiffany raises profit forecast as quarterly sales beat estimates

BRIEF-Macdonald Mines signs letter of intent to acquire Holdsworth property
* MacDonald Mines signs binding letter of intent to acquire 100 percent interest in Holdsworth property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 26 Tiffany & Co on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by stronger-than-expected sales as business soared in China, and the U.S. jeweler raised its full-year forecast.
Global sales rose 7 percent to $911.5 million in the third quarter ended Oct. 31. Analysts on average were expecting $889.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Comparable sales rose 7 percent.
Tiffany reported net income of $94.6 million, or 73 cents per share, compared with $63.2 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company raised its full-year profit forecast by 15 cents per share to a range of $3.65 to $3.75.
Tiffany still expects net sales worldwide to increase by a mid-single-digit percentage rate for the fiscal year.
* MacDonald Mines signs binding letter of intent to acquire 100 percent interest in Holdsworth property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pursuing joint ventures with international companies to further advance Bioink in specific indications in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China Automotive Systems reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results