Tiffany sees full-year revs rising in high single digits

March 21 Tiffany & Co said on Friday it
expects net worldwide sales to rise in the high single digits in
percentage terms this year, with growth in all regions.
The upscale New York-based jeweler reported a loss of $103.6
million, or 81 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan.
31, due primarily to losing an arbitrations ruling against The
Swatch Group. A year earlier, it recorded a profit of
$179.6 million, or $1.40 a share.
Excluding the arbitration loss, Tiffany earned $1.47 per
share last quarter.
The company said it expected a profit of $4.05 to $4.15 per
share this fiscal year.
