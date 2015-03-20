Tiffany sales fall 1 percent on stronger dollar

March 20 Upscale jeweler Tiffany & Co reported a 1 percent fall in quarterly sales, hurt by a stronger dollar and weak demand during the holiday shopping season.

The company reported net income of $196.2 million, or $1.51 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with a loss of $103.6 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

New York-based Tiffany's revenue slipped to $1.29 billion from $1.30 billion, about half of which was from the outside the United States. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)