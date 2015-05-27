Strong dollar hits Tiffany's quarterly sales

May 27 Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co reported a 5 percent fall in quarterly sales as a strong dollar discouraged tourists from spending in its U.S. stores and reduced the value of overseas sales.

The company's net income fell to $104.9 million, or 81 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30 from $125.6 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $962.4 million from $1.01 billion, while total same-store sales fell 7 percent. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)