REFILE-Upscale jeweler Tiffany's quarterly sales fall 2.2 pct

(Corrects to add dropped word in paragraph 2)

Nov 24 Upscale jeweler Tiffany & Co's quarterly sales fell 2.2 percent as a strong dollar hurt tourist spending in the United States and reduced the value of sales from other markets.

The company's net income rose to $91 million, or 70 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 from $38.3 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $938.2 million from $959.6 million. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)