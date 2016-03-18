Upscale jeweler Tiffany's sales drop 5.6 pct in holiday quarter

BRIEF-KELT EXPLORATION PLANS TO SPEND $144.6 MLN ON CAPITAL PROJECTS IN 2017
* IS FORECASTING FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FOR 2017 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $128.0 MILLION
March 18 Tiffany & Co's sales fell 5.6 percent in the holiday quarter as a strong dollar hurt tourist spending at its stores in the United States and ate into revenue from other markets.
Sales at the upscale jeweler's established stores open for at least a year fell 10 percent in the Americas region in the fourth quarter.
Its net income fell to $163.2 million, or $1.28 per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 31 from $196.2 million, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $1.21 billion from $1.29 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had launched on investigation into whether Fujifilm Holdings Corp was violating patents which Sony Corp holds for certain magnetic tape cartridges.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. regulators sued Navient Corp on Wednesday, accusing the largest U.S. student loan servicer of "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment."