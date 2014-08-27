Tiffany profit rises on strong sales in Americas, Asia-Pacific

Aug 27 Upscale jeweler Tiffany & Co reported a 16 percent rise in quarterly profit as sales grew strongly in the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region.

The company's net income rose to $124.1 million, or 96 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 31, from $106.8 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 7.2 percent to $992.9 million on a constant currency basis. Comparable-store sales rose 3 percent. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)