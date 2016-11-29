Jeweler Tiffany posts first increase in sales in 8 quarters

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Tiffany & Co reported its first rise in sales in eight quarters as strong sales in China and Japan more than offset a decline in the United States.
The maker of the iconic "Tiffany Setting" diamond engagement ring said same-store sales fell 2 percent in the third quarter ended Oct. 31.
Analysts on average had expected a 2.8 percent drop, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Tiffany's net sales rose slightly to $949.3 million from $938.2 million a year earlier.
Net income rose to $95.1 million, or 76 cents per share, from $91 million, or 70 cents per share. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.