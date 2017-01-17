UPDATE 1-Jeweler Tiffany says holiday sales were lower than expected

(Adds details on sales, appointment of chief artistic officer)
Jan 17 Upscale jeweler Tiffany & Co said
on Tuesday that its sales during the November-December holiday
period were "somewhat lower" than it had expected, hurt by lower
consumer spending and a drop in sales at its flagship store in
New York.
Tiffany said on Tuesday that its worldwide net sales rose
0.5 percent, while worldwide comparable sales fell 2 percent
during the holiday season as sales growth in Asia-Pacific and
Japan was offset by lower sales in the Americas and Europe.
The company's net sales and comparable sales in the Americas
fell 4 percent. Sales at its flagship store on Fifth Avenue in
New York declined 14 percent, partly as store traffic in
Manhattan took a hit following the U.S. election.
The luxury retailer, whose flagship store is next to Trump
Tower, had warned in November that sales in the quarter ending
January 2017 could be hurt by protests and stepped-up security
in the area since the election.
Several retailers, including department stores, apparel
retailers and Signet Jewelers Ltd, have reported
weaker-than-expected holiday sales as customers shift to online
retailers and spend lesser on apparel and accessories.
Tiffany said that excluding the effect of the strong dollar,
its worldwide net sales rose 1 percent in the holiday period and
comparable store sales declined 1 percent.
The company said it does not anticipate a significant
improvement in economic conditions in 2017.
Tiffany said it will take a $25 million charge in the
quarter ending January 2017 related to a replacement for its
inventory management and merchandising system.
The company also named Reed Krakoff to the newly created
position of chief artistic officer.
Krakoff, who has held senior roles at Coach Inc and
Ralph Lauren Corp, will direct design for the company's
brand jewelry and luxury accessories.
(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)