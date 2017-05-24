版本:
Tiffany reports surprise fall in comparable store sales

May 24 Tiffany & Co reported a surprise drop in quarterly comparable sales due to lower spending by tourists and domestic customers in the Americas.

Sales at stores established for more than a year fell 3 percent, compared to a 1.1 percent rise expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Tiffany's net sales rose marginally to $899.6 million in the first quarter ended April 30.

The company's net income increased to $92.9 million, or 74 cents per share, from $87.5 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
