Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Tiffany & Co reported a surprise drop in quarterly comparable sales due to lower spending by tourists and domestic customers in the Americas.
Sales at stores established for more than a year fell 3 percent, compared to a 1.1 percent rise expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.
Tiffany's net sales rose marginally to $899.6 million in the first quarter ended April 30.
The company's net income increased to $92.9 million, or 74 cents per share, from $87.5 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.