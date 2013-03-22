BRIEF-Tiffany CFO says "still plenty of global economic uncertainty"

UPDATE 1-Online competitors take on global banks in securities research shake-up
HONG KONG, March 28 A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
March 22 Tiffany & Co : * CFO says "still plenty of global economic uncertainty that leads US to
maintain a cautious outlook at this time" * CFO says net income to fall in Q1, but to rise in Q2, Q3 and Q4 * CEO will expand leather assortment in 2013, introduce new lines of silver
jewelry prices below $500 * "Absolutely committed to developing" watch business- CEO * To relaunch web site in h2-ceo
LONDON, March 28 European shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by strong results and deal-making across the region, recovering from the previous session's sentiment-fuelled dip.
LONDON, March 28 South Africa's rand took another tumble on Tuesday with investors reeling from President Jacob Zuma's sudden decision to recall his finance minister from a trip abroad in a sign of escalating tensions.