2013年 3月 22日

BRIEF-Tiffany CFO says "still plenty of global economic uncertainty"

March 22 Tiffany & Co : * CFO says "still plenty of global economic uncertainty that leads US to

maintain a cautious outlook at this time" * CFO says net income to fall in Q1, but to rise in Q2, Q3 and Q4 * CEO will expand leather assortment in 2013, introduce new lines of silver

jewelry prices below $500 * "Absolutely committed to developing" watch business- CEO * To relaunch web site in h2-ceo

