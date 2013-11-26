版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 26日 星期二 22:11 BJT

BRIEF-Tiffany expect comp sales up in Q4 in all regions

Nov 26 Tiffany & Co : * Says New York flagship store Q3 had "solid increase" mostly from foreign

tourists from China and Europe, and modest growth in domestic spending * Says Q3 comparable sales in great China up "double-digit percentage" * Seeing strongest sales growth in statement jewelry, seeing initial signs of

improvement in fashion jewelry segment * CFO sees Q4 sees "mid single-digit" percentage comparable sales growth,

rising in all Regions

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐