公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 27日 星期一 20:52 BJT

BRIEF-Tiffany says sales decline in the U.S. in quarter entirely due to lower spending by local customers

Aug 27 Tiffany & Co : * SVP says sales decline in the U.S. in quarter entirely due to lower spending

by local customers * SVP says overall u.s. sales to foreign tourists roughly unchanged from prior

year, higher sales to Japanese and Chinese visitors offset by decline for

European tourists

