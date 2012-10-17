UPDATE 1-New Tiffany & Co team to woo wealthiest jewelry clients

By Phil Wahba
NEW YORK Oct 17 Tiffany & Co is
establishing a separate selling unit to cater to wealthy clients
around the world who covet its high-end statement jewelry, the
company said on Wednesday.
Tiffany gets a small, but growing percentage of its sales
from statement jewelry, which the New York retailer defines as
one-of-a-kind or few-of-a-kind pieces priced at $50,000 or more.
"We believe there is a big opportunity to grow that
higher-end business and that it is important to have a
dedicated, proactive selling organization," Mark Aaron,
Tiffany's vice president of investor relations told Reuters.
He said the selling team will reach out to affluent shoppers
and organize events for them to see the jewelry, from Singapore
to Sao Paulo and other major cities.
The new team will be headed by Beth Canavan, who currently
leads Tiffany's Americas business. That business will be rolled
into the portfolio of Frederic Cumenal, who has been responsible
for Tiffany's businesses in Asia, Japan, Europe and Emerging
Markets, the company said.
The move comes as luxury's torrid growth, fueled by an
emerging middle class in countries such as China and Brazil, is
slowing. This week, consulting firm Bain estimated that the
global luxury goods market, at constant exchange rates, will
grow 4 percent to 6 percent a year between 2013 and 2015.
Typically the ultra-wealthy shoppers do not cut back on
luxury spending absent a major shock to stock markets, while
middle- and upper-middle-class consumers pull back more quickly.
In addition to its pricier items for which it is famed,
Tiffany gets about one-quarter of its sales from relatively
inexpensive items such as $135 sterling silver key charms. Some
30 percent of the company's sales come from its engagement and
bridal selection.
Tiffany's shares rose 1.2 percent, or 80 cents, to $64.86 in
late morning trading.